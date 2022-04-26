AUBURN — The deadline to be part of this year’s United Way of DeKalb County Day of Caring is approaching fast.
This year’s Day of Caring will be Friday, June 24. Volunteer applications, sponsorships and project applications are due to the United Way office by Friday, May 6.
The goal of the program is to connect various groups of volunteers with community members looking for assistance with various projects for the overall benefit of an improved community.
Those who are interested in being a part or have a viable project can contact Mark Burnworth, resource development and community engagement coordinator.
A release from the United Way says, “we have been very fortunate to have a large group of eager businesses and individuals ready to help our community.”
Last year, over 600 volunteers helped to complete 52 community projects across DeKalb County.
“Each year, this event grows to touch more people and impact more lives and this year will be no exception,” the release said.
Questions can be directed to Burnworth at 927-0995 or mark@unitedwaydekalb.org. The office is located at 950 W. 15th St., Auburn.
