WATERLOO — The president of the DeKalb Educators Association exchanged words with DeKalb Central school board member Greg Lantz Tuesday night in response to Lantz’s comments on public school funding.
At the conclusion of the school board meeting, board President Heather Krebs updated the board on her attendance at the Indiana School Boards Association virtual Statehouse Day recently.
“The thing that keeps coming up again and again is the voucher system,” Krebs said.
“I personally find it concerning because over 90% of our kids go to public schools, and then we start taking away more money from public schools and sending it into potential vouchers. It takes away from the bulk of where the kids are going and takes that money from the taxpayers and moves it into those other things. And I wouldn’t have as much of a problem with it if those other types of schools were held to the same accountability standards as public schools.”
Krebs encouraged board members to reach out to legislators.
“If you have some concerns, share those concerns and just be a voice for public schools,” she said.
Responding to Krebs’ comments, Lantz said, “I’m not arguing about the public schools. I agree that we should support our public schools.”
However, Lantz said, if a child’s needs are not being met, families should be allowed to choose to go to a school that meets their needs.
“I just don’t want to punish the child if the public schools aren’t meeting the needs, for whatever reason, this may not work for them or what have you, then you need to have an open mind,” Lantz said.
“It’s not a slam against public schools. … It’s a difficult subject and we should all be respectful, and I think we have to keep the kids at the forefront here and make sure they have the opportunities.”
During the public comments section of the meeting, DEA President Jason Hunter addressed Lantz’ comments.
“I guess I just struggle with what I just heard. I wasn’t expecting to hear that,” Hunter said. “I would expect a public school board member to support public school taxpayer monies to go back into those districts.”
Hunter said that according to the Indiana Parent-Teacher Association, last year alone, $172.8 million was taken out of Indiana public school taxpayer money and given to private schools.
“We, as an association, we have a hard time listening to one of our public school board (members) just say that,” Hunter continued.
Lantz said he understood Hunter, but added that he was supporting children and their educational needs “however they go about doing that, and as a taxpayer we have that right to give them that opportunity. It doesn’t mean I don’t support public schools. I support the children and their educational needs.”
“And I hope you also understand that we, as public schools, are held to a higher standard than private schools. I hope you understand that,” Hunter replied.
