AUBURN — 3Rivers Credit Union has hired Tanya Stier as its community retail manager in Auburn and serving DeKalb County, the credit union said.
Stier brings several years of experience as a credit union representative and investment firm employee to 3Rivers, the agency said in a news release.
Stier grew up in Leo and spent considerable time in the Auburn community with her family, visiting local businesses and attending the annual collector car auctions. She obtained her degrees in business marketing and business administration from Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne. She loves spending time at home with her shelter dogs.
“We’re excited to have Tanya Stier acting as our community retail manager in Auburn,” said Lori Wolfe, 3Rivers’ vice president of retail sales. “Her passion for helping people and truly getting to know the individuals and businesses in DeKalb County will prove to be beneficial for all involved.”
The member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative holds $1.1 billion in assets, with more than 80,000 members, 16 branches, and over 340 employees.
