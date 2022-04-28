AUBURN — If Auburn didn’t have a great nickname (“Home of the Classics”) already, “the Maple City” might be a good fit.
Maples make up 59% of the trees along city streets, with pear trees a distant second at only 5%.
In city parks, maples account for a leading 29% of the tree population, followed by spruces at 23%, with apple and pine trees at 5% each.
As Auburn observes Arbor Day today, those numbers come from the city’s first tree inventory, completed last year and released in November.
Davey Resource Group evaluated all trees in city streets’ rights-of-way and in city parks — a grand total of 3,717 with 80 different species.
The study rated 38% of the city’s trees in good condition, with 55% in fair condition and 6% in poor condition. The remaining 1% (39) were dead.
Recommendations by the consultants called for removing 286 trees, or 8% of the total.
For the others, the study prescribed discretionary pruning for 64% and training prunes for 20%.
“Based on the inventory, the city is in process to remove the 39 dead and 236 poor-condition trees,” said Troy Ackerman, assistant city engineer and president of the city’s new Tree Commission.
“Removal is based on risk priority, and being scheduled appropriately. All high-priority trees have already been removed,” Ackerman said. No timetable has been set for completion of the removal process.
The commission is working with the city council to gain an appropriate budget for tree repopulation in 2023, he said.
“The intent is to increase the overall population of trees within the city, as well as to improve the canopy condition,” Ackerman added.
The inventory estimated that trees on city rights-of-way and in parks provide environmental benefits with an estimated value of $529,968 per year.
The benefits include shading and acting as windbreaks, slowing and reducing stormwater runoff, reducing noise levels, cleansing pollutants, producing oxygen and absorbing carbon dioxide, stabilizing soil erosion, and providing a habitat for wildlife, the study said.
Attractive areas increase property values and appeal to businesses, the consultants said.
“The shade and beauty trees provide enhanced quality of life throughout the City of Auburn,” the report added. “When properly maintained, trees return economic, environmental and social value to the community. These benefits greatly exceed the time and money invested in planting, pruning, protection and removal.”
Reactivated in 2020 after a dormant period, the Auburn Tree Commission oversees city-owned trees, ensuring their health and preventing them from becoming public nuisances or hazards, according to its mission statement.
The commission advises city government on the types of trees desired and the areas where they need to be planted.
The Tree Commission is made up of one representative each from the Street Department and Parks & Recreation Department, plus five citizens appointed by the mayor.
The commission meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.