AUBURN — Two special events will take place later this month at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
“Cheers to 45 Years!” is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. to celebrate the museum’s 45th anniversary.
A tradition since the museum’s early years, the Gatsby Gala Ball takes place Saturday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m.
On July 6, 1974, the museum completed its restoration and opened to the public with 24 borrowed automobiles on exhibit. For an admission price of $1.50, visitors experienced the 12,000-square-foot showroom in its original appearance.
“Cheers to 45 Years!” will feature live music by the Farm Land Jazz Band, hors d’oeuvres in the Auburn Automobile Company’s original art deco showroom, and drawings and prizes, followed by dinner, an open bar, entertainment, paddle raise, and silent and live auctions with one-of-a-kind items.
Funds raised from the event will support the museum’s educational programs and exhibits.
Tickets are priced at $150 per person or $300 per couple. Sponsorship tables are available. Tickets may be purchased at www.bidpal.net/cheers, or by calling Heather Miller at 925-1444, ext. 23.
Live big band music by the New Millennium Jazz Orchestra, a cash bar and hosted hors d’oeuvres will be part of the Gatsby Gala Ball on Aug. 31 from 7-1 p.m. at the museum. The bar will feature signature cocktails from the award-winning publication “Cocktails of the Auburn Automobile Company: A Collection of Mixed Drinks.” Guests are invited to dress in the flapper styles of the 1920s.
Tickets are priced at $50 per person, with a discounted rate for museum members at $30 per person. Tables of eight are available for $200.
People can visit the museum’s website at automobilemuseum.org for more information or purchase tickets at acdamstore.com.
