AUBURN — As of 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, more than 150 people had appeared in person at the DeKalb County Courthouse to cast early ballots in the 2019 municipal elections.
Early voting began Tuesday and will continue until noon Nov. 4, the day before the election.
Clerk of the Circuit Court Holly Albright said 104 people came to the courthouse to vote on Tuesday, with 51 walk-ins as of 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.
In the last municipal election in 2015, a total of 107 absentee ballots were cast in the entire four weeks of early voting, with 10 voters on the first day and three on the second.
The 2018 general election saw 153 early voters on the first day and 109 on the second, according to voting data. A total of 4,653 people voted early or by absentee ballot in 2018.
This year’s election features races for mayor of Auburn and Garrett, races for one council seat apiece in Auburn and Butler, and a race for clerk-treasurer of Waterloo.
The clerk’s office on the second floor of the courthouse in Auburn is open for early voting Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on two Saturdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on each Saturday.
