WATERLOO — Administrative fringe benefits was a topic of discussion at Tuesday’s DeKalb Central school board meeting.
Claims, including administrative benefits, were approved by a 4-1 vote. Board members Valerie Armstrong, Jay Baumgartner, Tim Haynes and President Heather Krebs all voted in favor, with board member Greg Lantz casting the lone “nay” vote.
“I’m not asking you to change anything, I just want the record to reflect that the administrative fringe benefits for the 2019-2020 school year expired at midnight on July 1, 2020,” Lantz said, but that they were continued to Tuesday’s meeting without board approval.
Attorney Neal Blythe from Mefford, Weber & Blythe responded.
“The short answer to this is the administrator fringe benefits are included in the contract. Those are basically two-year contracts, and if they’re not canceled, automatically renew for a new two-year period,” Blythe explained. “It’s our understanding, based upon the contract in a two-year period, there would not have been any expiration of benefits.
“If the board wants to have a discussion about modifying how those fringe benefits are paid, what’s paid, the benefits package, I think that’s on the agenda, but to do anything at this point to cancel those would be a breach of that contract,” Blythe said. “Because it automatically renewed effective March 1, it would be in effect, basically, until June 30, 2022.”
Lantz also asked that the record show that he requested a second opinion on the matter, but that his request did not receive support from other board members, and he said he would not support that particular claim item.
Later, when administrative benefits came up again as an agenda item, Lantz and Krebs differed.
“If you look back, last year, we provided our teachers with 2.1% to 6% increases,” Lantz said. “That came to roughly $1,322.50 per person, no small amount. Most of that was covered by stipends that will go away at the end of this year.”
His contention was with administrative benefits and the potential impact on the district moving forward.
“We’re looking at some rough times ahead, as we know the State of Indiana is bringing in less revenue,” Lantz said. “As that goes into play, the next couple of years are going to be a bumpy road financially, and for our children in general.
“In a corporate situation, whether it be private or public, the next logical step is to reduce costs, expenses. Usually, that happens in the form of older teachers, older employees or higher wage earners.
“I don’t want to see our more experienced teachers be pushed out for less experienced teachers and support staff when our children are going to need their expertise to carry them through.
“I don’t this is equitable, and I don’t think this aligns to the ‘Red for Ed’ initiative,” Lantz stated. “For me, it’s an easy decision. … I’m going to stand beside those folks that are down in the trenches and make sure we keep them.”
“This is benefits, it’s not raises,” Krebs said. “Administrators are not receiving a raise this year, and our teachers have.
“If we don’t provide this benefit package, what’s your recommendation?” she asked Lantz. “They still need benefits. We’ve talked about this a lot. We talked about it at the work session last week.
“I’m not hearing solutions, I’m just hearing ‘no,’” Krebs stated. “What’s an alternative solution?”
“An alternative solution is to have an open, honest discussion,” Lantz responded. “There’s some pay differences. There’s some people that definitely need to be adjusted up, no doubt about it.
“We need to look at a comprehensive package that includes benefits, that includes wages to get top people and retain them,” he added. “I have no problem paying a good salary to somebody that deserves it.
“I’m saying this particular measure increases the W-2 wages, the total compensation, that the pension is based on. You’re increasing the exposure to taxpayers over the next 10-20-30 years.”
Krebs responded, “I do have concerns if we do not pass this, that we could potentially be in breach of contract with our administrators.”
The measure passed 4-1, with Lantz voting against it.
Haynes suggested the board revisit the matter again, possibly holding another work session to address administrative pay and benefits prior to the March 1 nonrenewal deadline for administrative contracts.
In other business, the school board accepted an event management plan from the athletic department outlining seating guidelines for football, soccer, volleyball, tennis, cross country and girls golf seasons. A limited number of tickets will be available at most events, while only parents will be allowed at tennis, cross country and golf. Masks are to be worn and social distancing observed.
“This is subject to change,” said Superintendent Steve Teders. “This is our best effort. Moving forward, we will rely on students and parents to adhere to the plan.”
Board members approved a memorandum of understanding between the school district, Baron Television Program and Auburn Essential Services. Students enrolled in the program learn about television production. DeKalb High School theater instructor Jed Freels is the new director of Baron TV.
Also approved were additional teaching periods for physics teacher Steve Ternet, 90 minutes at $80.54 per additional instructional day, and AP computer science teacher Anthony Miller, 90 minutes at $48.92 per additional instructional day.
Counselors Jaclyn Kempf, Cole Krebs and Nick Frank each received seven additional days, estimated at $7,747.25 from the education fund, to cover additional time worked to prepare for the school year.
The board accepted a resignation from Brandy Vetter, a paraprofessional at McKenney-Harrison Elementary.
The board hired: Virginia Jones, intramural director at DeKalb Middle School; Mark Beckmann, boys head track coach at DeKalb Middle School; and Kevin Allison, learning lab paraprofessional at DeKalb High School, working 29.5 hours per week, effective Aug. 10.
