ANGOLA — Michael R. Baker Jr., 26, of the 500 block of North Center Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department on charges of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies, and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and possession of paraphernalia, according to police
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Auburn awards street, water line contracts
- Smaltz gains hearing on bill to eliminate handgun licenses
- Credent Wealth breaks ground for headquarters
- County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases
- COVID-19 positivity dropping to all-time lows
- ARCH lectures are going virtual this year
- Auburn man charged with two sex offenses
- Albion debates decorated alley issue
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Dead' man arrested by ISP
- Man who pulled gun on Kendallville officer sentenced to 22 1/2 years
- Man jailed on voyeurism charges
- Citizens urged to protest state legislators' 'slap in the face' to public education
- Klan group plans gathering in Auburn
- On top of his game
- One person critical after Sunday crash near Waterloo
- Family defies order to vacate unsafe home
- Jenny Lou's Greenery opens Saturday
- Fremont, Orland and neighboring townships to consider forming fire territory
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
When is political violence justified?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.