AUBURN — DeKalb Senior Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced 14 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday and Wednesday.
Chad Watson of the 7900 block of Berryhill Court, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Bradly Songer of 0067 block of North 500 East, Hartford City, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and was fined $1. He received credit for 27 days served while the case was pending.
Megan Jordan of 1900 block of C.R. 60, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 45 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and 42 days of incarceration for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time. She was fined $1. She received credit for 21 days served while the case was pending.
Jacquelyn Jordan of the 11000 block of Angling Road, Wolcottville, received a 90-day suspended sentence for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, and a 60-day suspended sentence for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time. She was placed on probation for one year and was fined $1.
Clint Hess of the 6800 block of C.R. 44, Butler, was fined $50 for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Clayton Ostrander of the 1000 block of Nicholas Trail, Fremont, was sentenced to 48 days in jail, with credit for 48 days served, for criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. He was fined $1.
Diego Hernandez-Garcia of Washington Street, Angola, was fined $50 for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jacob Zimmerman of the 100 bloc of Franklin Court, Ashley, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 180 days.
Alexandria Garza of the 500 block of Smith Street, Ligonier, received a 90-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $100 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Cruz Neeley of the 1500 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, was sentenced to 280 days of incarceration and fined $100 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Lake Evans of the 100 block of East Jefferson Street, Auburn, received a 90-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $100 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Jarron Zent of the 200 block of East Chestnut Street, Waterloo, received a 90-day suspended sentence, one year of probation, and was fined $100 for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Clay Carper of the 200 block of East 1st Street, Auburn, received a 180-day suspended sentence, 180 days of probation and was fined $1 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. In a separate case, he received a 180-day suspended sentence, 180 days of probation and was fined $1 for inhaling toxic vapors, a Class B misdemeanor. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Christopher Holliday of the 100 block of Jefferson Street, Rome City, was sentenced to 96 hours in jail and fined $1 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.