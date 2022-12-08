Today
10 a.m. — Tai Chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m — Duplicate Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Dec. 9
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4-6 p.m. — Brookside tours of decorated areas featuring creches, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne. Reservations are required and can be made at go.sf.edu/creches. There are limited spots, and a freewill offering will be requested.
6-8 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Department annual Christmas Walk, North Pole Santa Stroll, Eckhart Park, featuring lights, props, inflatables, and more Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the event for free photos. The Grind Coffee House of Garrett will also be onsite selling beverages. This holiday event is free thanks to sponsor Tempus Technologies. Donations of canned goods will be accepted at the entrance for a local food pantry.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, Dec. 10
7-11 a.m. Breakfast, hosted by Ashley Eastern Star, Ashley Masonic Temple, freewill offering.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Friends of the Eckhart Public Library book sale, adult and children’s books, CDs, DVDs, audio books, yearbooks, and collector books. Friends members 9-10 a.m.; open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Library Annex, 212 W. 12th St., Auburn.
Noon-5 p.m. — Brookside tours of decorated areas featuring creches, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne. Reservations are required and can be made at go.sf.edu/creches. There are limited spots, and a freewill offering will be requested.
6-8 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Department annual Christmas Walk, North Pole Santa Stroll, Eckhart Park, featuring lights, props, inflatables, and more Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the event for free photos. The Grind Coffee House of Garrett will also be onsite selling beverages. This holiday event is free thanks to sponsor Tempus Technologies. Donations of canned goods will be accepted at the entrance for a local food pantry.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Noon-5 p.m. — Brookside tours of decorated areas featuring creches, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne. Reservations are required and can be made at go.sf.edu/creches. There are limited spots, and a freewill offering will be requested.
6-8 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Department annual Christmas Walk, North Pole Santa Stroll, Eckhart Park, featuring lights, props, inflatables, and more Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the event for free photos. The Grind Coffee House of Garrett will also be on site selling beverages. This holiday event is free thanks to sponsor Tempus Technologies. Donations of canned goods will be accepted at the entrance for a local food pantry.
Monday, Dec. 12
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Party Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
11:30 a.m. — Luncheon, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn; meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Thursday, Dec. 15
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10 a.m. — Tai Chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
2 p.m. — Alzheimer’s Support Group, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Dec. 16
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Sunday, Dec. 18
6:30 p.m. — Blue Christmas service, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St.
Monday, Dec. 19
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Building Connections Grief Support Group, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Party Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Republican Women’s Club, Republican Headquarters, 125 W. 8th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn; meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
9:30 a.m. — Bingo, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn; meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Dec. 29
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
