FORT WAYNE — A limited number of tickets remain available for the upcoming Purdue University Fort Wayne Omnibus Speaker Series presentation, “Going for the Gold,” by the captain of the “Miracle on Ice” 1980 Olympic Hockey team, Mike Eruzione.
He will speak Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. in the Auer Performance Hall of the John and Ruth Rhinehart Music Center.
The free tickets are available in person at the Larson Ticket Office in the Gates Sports Center, or they may be reserved online. A convenience fee of $1 per ticket is charged for online reservations. Tickets are limited to four per person.
After playing hockey in college on two U.S. national teams and in the International Hockey League, Eruzione was chosen to join the 1980 U.S. Olympic team. He captained that team to sports history — the “Miracle on Ice” defeat of the Soviet Union — on their way to winning the gold medal in Lake Placid, New York.
Following the victory in Lake Placid, Eruzione spent many years as a Winter Olympics commentator for ABC and CBS, and as a sports commentator for Madison Square Garden and College Sports Television.
He now serves as the director of special outreach at Boston University and travels throughout the country as a motivational speaker.
For more information on ticket availability, contact the Larson Ticket Office Monday through Friday from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at 260-481-6555, or go online to tkt.xosn.com/tickets/TicketHome.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=28300&_ga=2.121212225.89443049.1578408321-969911071.1578408321.
