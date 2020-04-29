AUBURN — DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced 18 people for criminal offenses during hearings March 23 to April 24.
Jamee Bonds of the 2000 block of East Wallace Road, Kendallville, was sentenced to 365 days in jail, all suspended except 52 days, for theft, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for 26 days she served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 313 days and was fined $1.
Darlene Apt of the 400 block of South Michigan Street, Edgerton, Ohio, received a 90-day suspended sentence for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for one year and was fined $1.
Jillian Keller of the 600 block of Keyser Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in jail, all suspended except 90 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for 15 months and was fined $1.
Timothy Hawkins of the 200 block of South Franklin Street, Waterloo, received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. He was fined $1.
Maggie Dillon of the 8500 block of Backwater Drive, Fort Wayne, received a two-year suspended sentence and two years of probation for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. She was fined $100, and her driving license was suspended for one year.
Mark Rose of the 300 block of West 16th Street, Auburn, was fined $100 for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Christopher Davis of the 1600 block of Wayne Street, Auburn, was sentenced to one year in prison and was fined $1 for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony. In a separate case, he was sentenced to four years in prison for stalking, a Level 5 felony, and one year in prison for invasion of privacy,a Class A misdemeanor. The two sentences will be served at the same time and are suspended except for two years, with credit for 426 days he served while the case was pending. The concurrent sentences for stalking and invasion of privacy will be served consecutive to the sentence for domestic battery. He was placed on probation for two years and was fined $1.
Nathan Healy of the 400 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 42 days in jail, with credit for 26 days served, and was fined $1 for battery, a Class A misdemeanor. In a separate case, he was sentenced to 730 days in jail, all suspended except 180 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for time served in jail since Jan. 8. He was placed on probation for 550 days and was fined $1.
Matthew Phelan of the Michigan Department of Correction Gus Harrison Correctional Facility, Adrian, Michigan, received a pair of one-year sentences for two counts of fraud, both Level 6 felonies. The sentences will be served at the same time but are enhanced by two years for being a habitual offender, for a total of three years. He was fined $1.
Meagan Hershiser of the 3300 block of C.R. 00, Ashley, was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in jail for neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and one year in jail for battery causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time and are suspended except for 180 days, with credit for 62 days already served. She received one year of probation and was fined $1.
Amber Dearduff of the 300 block of West Street, Waterloo, received two 120-day sentences for theft, a Class A misdemeanor, and battery, a Class B misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time. She received credit for 58 days served in jail while the case was pending, and she was fined $1. In a separate case, she was sentenced to one day in jail, with credit for one day served, and fined $1 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dakota Kemp of the 0700 block of C.R. 48, Ashley, was sentenced to four years of incarceration, all suspended except two years, for burglary, a Level 5 felony. He received credit for 155 days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for two years and was fined $1.
Clinen McDonald of the 8400 block of West C.R. 500S, Hudson, was sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for two days served, and was fined $25 for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Richard Miller of the 300 block of South Tamarack Street, LaOtto, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except two days, with credit for two days served, for battery, a Class B misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $1.
Miles Prentice of the 300 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, received a 180-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Craig Helinski of the 3100 block of South 325 West, Pleasant Lake, received a 90-day suspended sentence, up to one year of probation, and was fined $1 for battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Caleb Baker of the 5900 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, received a 60-day suspended sentence for operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, a Class C misdemeanor, and a 180-day suspended sentence for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year, was fined $100 and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Alejandro Guzman of the 600 block of North Gorham Street, Fayette, Ohio, received a 60-day suspended sentence and one year of probation for operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, a Class C misdemeanor. He was fined $100, and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
