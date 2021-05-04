AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The total is the lowest since two new cases were reported April 6.
Tuesday’s new patients include one in the 11-20 age group and one between ages 21-30.
The new patients bring the total to 4,269 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
A total of 78 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department. The most recent death was reported March 25.
A national news report this week said 22% of new COVID-19 cases are occurring in school-age children.
“This is exactly what I’ve been telling the superintendents for weeks, now,” said Dr. Mark Souder, DeKalb County health officer.
“Once again, that leaves the children in school-age groups far from herd immunity. The lowering of the vaccination age to 12 may affect this.”
National news reports this week also said the Pfizer vaccine may be approved soon for children ages 12-15.
The Indiana Department of Health said Tuesday that 824 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 724,214 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
To date, 12,950 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 12 from the previous day. Another 413 probable deaths have been reported.
A total of 3,397,243 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,394,981 on Monday. A total of 9,875,046 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, Hoosiers can visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 16 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic, people can visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if they do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Hoosiers interested in receiving a vaccine can obtain one without an appointment at participating clinics.
As of Tuesday, a total of 4,345,484 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,376,140 first doses and 1,969,344 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
