AUBURN — Describing his conduct as despicable and unconscionable, Judge Monte Brown Monday sentenced an Ohio man to 12 years in prison for child molesting.
Steven Gilbert, 51, of the 100 block of North Oak Street, Edgerton, Ohio, pleaded guilty to the Level 4 felony as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II. The charge originally was filed as a more serious Level 1 felony, but was amended as part of the agreement.
Brown said Gilbert "richly" deserved the 12-year sentence — the maximum allowed for the Level 4 felony.
Gilbert was accused of molesting a child under age 14 between March 2017 and July 2019.
During Monday’s sentencing hearing, the court heard testimony from the victim and her grandmother.
The grandmother said her granddaughter is fearful as a result of Gilbert’s actions and has an anger issue.
“He took my innocence from me,” said the victim, now age 16.
She said Gilbert would taunt her and her family, letting them know he was still around.
“When I see him, I duck down and try not to be noticed,” she added.
“He deserves the maximum and only the maximum,” she said of the sentence she believed was appropriate for Gilbert.
“He deserves to rot in a place that treats him like Hell.”
Gilbert’s attorney, E. Foy McNaughton, acknowledged Gilbert already had received a substantial benefit by being offered a plea to an amended, lesser charge. McNaughton asked the court to impose an 11-year sentence, with seven years to serve and four years on probation.
DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe disagreed with McNaughton’s recommendation, saying the 12-year maximum sentence would be appropriate. Blythe noted Gilbert has a criminal history that includes convictions for assault, aggravated menacing, domestic violence, battery, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Blythe said Gilbert has had the benefit of having the charge lowered. He said Gilbert’s actions have had a “tremendous negative effect” on the victim and her family and noted the “unspeakable acts” that have been committed againsy a young child by a person with a violent history.
Brown noted that in a pre-sentence report, the victim described Gilbert as “toxic” and that she stated she fears for her family and community.
Brown pointed to Gilbert’s statement in the pre-sentence report where he described the victim’s feelings as “confused.”
“That may be the understatement of the day for me,” Brown said.
He said Gilbert’s description shows a lack of remorse and lack of appreciation for the gravity of his conduct.
Brown said Gilbert did not deserve any compassion.
“Your conduct was despicable and unconscionable,” Brown added.
In addition to imposing a 12-year sentence, Brown found Gilbert to be a sexually violent predator. He ordered Gilbert to be taken into custody immediately following Monday’s hearing.
