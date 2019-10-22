BUTLER — Butler’s Board of Works first decided to table discussion of a bid for a leaf vacuum unit before opting to reject the only bid it received at Monday’s meeting.
Later, the board approved an engineering contract to prepare for upcoming infrastructure improvements.
For $119,700, the board hired Donahue & Associates of Indianapolis for engineering work as part of the city’s ongoing long-term stormwater control plan.
Donahue representative Paul Welling explained that every five years, the city’s agreement with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management must be updated.
When the plan was last updated in 2015, it was estimated Butler would need to invest $3 million in its wastewater treatment plant and infrastructure improvements to capture and treat stormwater and reduce the number of combined sewer overflow (CSO) events.
Welling did not know how that would translate to 2020 dollars.
The next long-term plan update is due in August, he explained. It is anticipated 100,000 gallons of additional storage will be needed to address stormwater.
Donahue’s work will include a preliminary report to identify what needs to be built and how to pay for it. Design work will be completed by late spring.
This project, along with planned south side sewer separation, are all part of the puzzle.
IDEM wants Butler to lower its CSO events to at least single digits if not eliminated completely. In a report Monday to the City Council, Wastewater Superintendent Brian Moore said Butler has experienced 29 CSO events through Sept. 30.
Earlier this year, Butler’s bid for a $600,000 grant for sewer separation was not funded, but it has submitted another application.
“This is not something we’re doing on a whim,” Mayor Ron Walter said. “There is a timeline involved.”
Turning to the leaf vacuum equipment, Best Equipment of Indianapolis was the only firm to submit a bid, at $219,895. The Best representative said the unit would require just one person to operate and has a life expectancy of 20 years.
Walter said he wanted a demonstration of how the unit worked before committing to that expense.
The unit the city had originally proposed in its bid is no longer available; the Best representative said a newer, but more expensive model is available. If ordered, it would delivered within 150 days.
The current leaf collection system, according to Street Superintendent Frank Thomas, takes three people to operate and needs repairs.
The Best Equipment representative said Huntington is the closest community with this equipment.
Board member Eric Johnson said he would like a comparison of how much it costs the city to operate what it has versus the proposed new equipment before committing to the purchase.
As Walter, Johnson and board member Tammy Davis conferred, they originally chose to table the discussion.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said they needed to stipulate their intentions, with bids usually being valid for 60 days.
With that, Johnson made a motion to reject the Best Equipment bid based on cost and need at this time.
Bingham outlined for the City Council how Butler will use the $433,576 Community Crossings grant it received from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
High Street, currently a deteriorating concrete street, will be replaced with asphalt from Main Street (U.S. 6) to just north of Independence Street. The project will also create sidewalks for pedestrians, he said. Currently, there are no sidewalks along High Street.
R.E. Jones Road will be improved between the South Broadway (S.R. 1) intersection to the east edge of the Therma-Tru property.
Bingham explained that INDOT widened the S.R. 1 intersection last year and that DeKalb County upgraded the road east of Therma-Tru. This project would address Butler’s portion of the road between those points.
Thomas announced the next round of brush pickup will take place the week of Nov. 4. Leaf pickup will being Nov. 6 and run through Dec. 18.
City Council members Davis, Johnson, Ron Baker and Beth Chrisman approved two readings of ordinances granting three-year tax abatements for two new homes on Butler’s west side.
City Planner Steve Bingham said the homes are located at 414 Westward Drive, in Mayerknoll Plat III, and at 624 W. Liberty St., in Chapman Trails.
Last week, Butler’s Economic Development Commission voted to designate those properties as residential distressed areas. With the City Council’s approval, that gives three-year abatements to each. The first year abatement is at 100 percent, the second year is at 66 percent and the third year is at 33 percent.
The third reading for each property will be considered at the Nov. 4 City Council meeting.
