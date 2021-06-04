FORT WAYNE — Northeast Indiana Public Radio and Taylor University Broadcasting Inc. on Friday announced the sale of 94.1 FM from NIPR to TUBI.
Pending FCC approval, the transfer of ownership will take place later this summer. Currently, 94.1 FM broadcasts classical music using the WBNI call letters. Classical WBNI will continue to be heard on WBNI.org, on the WBNI mobile app, on HD radio, and on smart speakers and mobile devices.
Taylor University Broadcasting, which also owns WBCL, said it is acquiring 94.1 for its sister station, Rhythm and Praise.
“This community-minded transaction will allow a first for the Fort Wayne radio market, an urban Gospel station that covers the entire city and county 24/7 on an easily accessible FM frequency,” a news release said.
“Our board of trustees unanimously approved this sale because it allows us to continue to serve the community with 24/7 classical music while obtaining the funds to make essential digital equipment upgrades,” said Peter Dominowski, president and general manager of Northeast Indiana Public Radio. “It is also important that 94.1 be maintained as a radio service provided by another organization with deep roots in the community.”
TUBI’s executive director, Ross McCampbell, said, “It is reassuring to see two organizations that have a heart for serving the community at their core work together to create mutual situations where both can do exactly that with more efficiency and impact.”
