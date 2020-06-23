AUBURN — The YMCA of DeKalb County conducted its 5K walk-run event on June 13 on a course in and around Rieke Park.
The 15th annual event raised money to benefit children and families in the community through the YMCA’s Membership Financial Assistance Program.
The overall winner was Josh Maple, 43, of Fort Wayne, in a time of 18:35. The first-place female was Sarah Maple, 12, of Fort Wayne in 20:50.
Other winners by age group:
• 10 and under — male, Beck Mahoney, 10, Auburn, 35:09; female, Baylee Tyson, 10, Auburn, 27:47;
• 11-14 — male, Matthias Hefty, 14, Auburn, 18:44; female, Haile Schiffeneder, 13, Fort Wayne, 23:23;
• 15-19 — male, Braeson Kruse, Auburn, 15, 22:00; female, Ellie Kruse, 19, Corunna, 22:10;
• 20-29 — male, Cameron Hendrick, 24, Olivet, Michigan, 25:41; female, Madysen Snyder, 20, Waterloo, 27:59;
• 30-39 — male, Benjamin Castro Lopez, 31, Avilla, 22:38; female, Heather Schiffeneder, 39, Fort Wayne, 25:10.
• 40-49 — male, Matt Shaw, 44, Auburn, 23:38; female, Angie Buss, 43, Hamilton, 24:27;
• 50-59 — male, Tadd Boman, 59, Auburn, 25:36; female, Suzanne Shearer, 50, Garrett, 27:04;
• 60-69 — male, Jay Prichard, 62, Van Wert, Ohio, 22:53; female, Shari Hook, 63, Auburn, 44:21.
