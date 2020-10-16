GARRETT — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Law Enforcement Division, has awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry of Garrett a $75,000 grant from its Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund.
These funds will help to pay processing fees on donated deer with the meat being given to hunger relief agencies serving food-insecure residents within Indiana.
According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap, there are 887,070 people in Indiana who regularly struggle with food insecurity, 273,380 of which are children.
“More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities,” Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry said in a news release.
“These agencies continue to face increased demand during these uncertain times. Proper nutrition is vital to the health of all Hoosiers. That is why protein, an important component of every cell in the body and one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development in children, is so important. Sadly, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain, especially now,” Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry said.
The funds provided will allow Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to pay for the processing of approximately 60,000 pounds of donated deer — providing 242,000 more meals through Indiana hunger relief agencies.
“We are so thankful to have the Indiana DNR continue to help us respond to the needs of those in our community facing hunger through this fund,” said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. “A meal provided to a person in need means reduced hunger and increased disposable income because they can spend less on food. Right now, that is so important.”
Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has paid to process 1.7 million pounds of meat — providing over 6.8 million meals. Partnering with 85 meat processors statewide, the organization gives approximately 250,000 pounds of meat annually to an average of 450 hunger relief agencies throughout Indiana.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry accepts donations and is continuously looking for volunteers to help in efforts to reduce food insecurity throughout Indiana. For more information on this program, its services, to locate local participating meat processors, or to find out how to help, visit HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org.
