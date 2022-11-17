WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district will begin providing an elementary after-school reading tutoring program.
The school board approved the program during Tuesday night’s board meeting.
The program is designed to strengthen reading skills for third-grade students prior to taking the IREAD-3 state assessment, elementary curriculum director Michelle Wagner said in a memo to the board.
The program will be offered at each elementary school and will be targeted for students who show a deficit in reading skills according to middle-of-the-year reading assessments, Wagner said.
Tutoring sessions will be held for an hour, twice a week, after school, from about Jan. 10, 2023, to March 2, 2023.
The program will be led by about 35 employees, including licensed teachers and instructional paraprofessionals. Employees will be compensated at their hourly rate.
The program will replace the after-school tutoring program that was in place during the 2021-22 school year.
“The data that we were able to gather from last year’s after-school tutoring program wasn’t overwhelmingly supportive or indicative of student performance and the feedback that we received from teachers and administration and staff … there weren’t any real big ‘A-has. Thank goodness we did this,’” said Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn.
“So we started looking at things again and with Michelle Wagner on board now as the curriculum director for the elementary, started talking about possibly narrowing our focus just a bit and honing in on an area that we could really gather more valuable data on and be able to conclude program success, or lack thereof.”
Vaughn said the program will identify what areas students need additional work with and will be set up where students will rotate to the teachers who are offering the skills that they specifically need.
“It’s going to be very targeted and I’m very anxious to get it started … and then to start collecting this data and then finally to see what happens with our IREAD-3 in the spring, because I think we can do much better,” Vaughn said.
Last year’s elementary after-school tutoring was for all grades, Vaughn said.
“It was spread out pretty thin. It was probably too hefty for our numbers versus staff and being able to put the time in that we need for each child,” Vaughn said, “so again, that’s another good reason for targeting this.
“We’re hoping, if approved and this is successful, we can build a model then for other grade levels that would be targeted as well and not maybe lump it like we did last year, but create different pods of tutoring.”
After the March 2 date, when the tutoring program concludes and the data comes back, the district will start immediate remediation, Vaughn said.
Superintendent Steve Teders noted that those students who do not pass the test will have a retest opportunity.
The program will be supported by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III funds.
Also Tuesday night:
• The board approved writing off the remaining balances of curricular fees from 2021-22 for qualifying students.
Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider explained the State of Indiana offers families the ability to apply for assistance in paying curricular fees. Families apply for free or reduced meals and can opt into a program with the state to partially subsidize curricular fees.
Once a family qualifies by Oct. 1 each year and the school transmits the data to the state, the state determines a standard amount of curricular assistance per qualifying child, based on the appropriation that is in place. Last year, the amount was $88.53 per student, Snider said.
“Because this amount does not cover the total curricular amount, the balance sometimes remains unpaid. This is the case for just under half of our qualifying students from the 2021-22 school year,” Snider said.
“It’s under half of the number of students that qualified actually have a balance, which is really good. That means over half actually did take care of the balance.”
He noted the remaining unpaid balance of curricular fees from 2021-22 for qualifying students totals $33,009.
“Due to our limitations by the state on pursuing any form of collecting these amounts, I would recommend we write off the remaining balances of curricular fees from 2021-22 for these qualifying students,” Snider said.
• The board accepted a $2,500 drug prevention grant from Drug Free DeKalb County. In a memo to the board, district safety director Austin Harrison said using the grant funds, all of the district’s fourth- and fifth-graders will attend McMillen Health Center for a Stay Drug Free presentation.
• The board approved leasing 1,025 Lenovo Chromebooks from Crossroads Bank for a period of three years at a rate of 5.36%. The total cost of financing over a three-year period with Crossroads is $21,311, said Snider.
Snider noted the board approved the purchase of the Chromebooks at its October meeting.
“Without any knowledge of the potential federal grant to cover a large portion of this purchase, we enter into a three-year lease. This debt repayment will more closely match the incoming revenue from student fees for these devices,” Snider said in a memo to the board.
“This doesn’t affect our ability to get the grant though, correct?” asked board member Tim Haynes.
Snider said it does not.
If the district receives the grant, it will sit in the district’s curricular fund and will be used to make lease payments, Snider explained.
• Board president Heather Krebs reported the district received a total of $76,842 in donations since the last board meeting of Oct. 13.
“Lots of good causes here,” said Krebs of the recipients.
“We’ve got several toward the Country Meadow playground, Homecoming for a Cause, DHS theater and show choir, DHS food pantry, DHS financial literacy, soccer, basketball, strength and conditioning, several of our libraries, world bio class … James R. Watson PTO, so lots of good things happening, and as always, we appreciate all of our generous donors.”
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: food service substitutes Amber Fites and Brenda Trowbridge; Waterloo special education teacher Linda Bender; high school study hall paraprofessional Makena Hurse; and high school cheer coach Emily Vance.
The board approved the appointments of: Country Meadow custodian Christine Knox; middle school long-term substitute secretary DeAnn Beasley; middle school paraprofessional Xen Anderson; J.R. Watson third-grade teacher Caitlin Wilson; middle school girls track head coach Penelope Swift; middle school girls assistant soccer coach Amber Blissmer; high school second assistant girls basketball coach Doug Kelley; high school assistant gymnastics coach Diana Collins; high school second assistant wrestling coaches Justin Wight and Bradley Mills; and high school first assistant wrestling coach Ryan Baker.
