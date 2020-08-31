NORTH JUDSON — The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum in North Judson will host train excursions Saturday, Sept. 5.
Trains depart the depot at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Central time. The 10-mile round tip features open-air cars for the family, crossing the Kankakee River before returning to North Judson.
Tickets are $12 for adults and ages 16 years and up; $10 for children ages 6-15 and $6 for children ages 1-5. The museum is always free to visit.
The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum strongly encouraged advance ticket purchases, as walk-up availability is limited with reduced seating. Tickets may be purchased online at hoosiervalley.org. People may also call (574) 896-3950, leave a message and a volunteer will return the call.
Visitors are asked to arrive 30 minutes before departure time with their E-ticket, printed or on your phone, ready to be scanned.
The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum is following cleaning and disinfecting protocol based on federal, State of Indiana, Starke County and CDC guidelines of what specific products shall be used and how to keep visitors and volunteers safe. Patrons and museum volunteers are required to wear masks while on the property and unable to maintain six-foot social distancing.
The depot, restrooms, gift shop and display cars are open to the public at this time. They are sanitized regularly. Train cars and waiting area will be regularly sanitized for customer and volunteer safety.
No food or drinks are available, but visitors may bring snacks and non-alcoholic canned or plastic bottled beverages.
The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation, history and education of railroading history. Visit the website for future events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.