BUTLER — Minor injuries were reported in a crash on U.S. 6 and C.R. 47 late Thursday night.
Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Butler Police Department and Waterloo Marshal's Department were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 6 and C.R. 47 at 10:12 p.m. Thursday on reports of a car-semi crash.
Genevieve Hitchcock, 21, Warren, Ohio, was driving a Chevy Cruze when she allegedly disregarded a stop sign while heading north on C.R. 47. Her vehicle was struck by a westbound semi driven by Balbir Gosal, 51, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada when it entered the truck's path on U.S. 6.
Hitchcock's vehicle was pushed off the roadway into the ditch on the south side of U.S. 6. Hitchcock said she didn't see the stop sign when she went over the railroad tracks.
A passenger in Hitchcock's vehicle, Ami Batt, 54, Warren, Ohio, complained of shoulder and neck pain.
Hitchcock's vehicle and Gosal's 2006 Freightliner semi were ruled total losses by police. The trailer being pulled by Gosal's semi was also damaged, police said.
Officers were assisted at the scene by the Butler Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
