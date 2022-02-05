These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Jan. 21-28. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Neggla H. Aly, Fort Wayne, failure to yield right-of-way, $171 (WPD).
Ma Di Na Be, Amarillo, Texas, speeding, $171 (DC).
Crystal D. Berhalter, Garrett, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Randy A. Bickford, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Alexis L. Black, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $171 (WPD).
Doreen L. Brown, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
Cara E. Click, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Zachary T. Conroy, Auburn, driving while suspended, $260 (ISP).
Matthew P. Cornelius, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
Donta L. Dance, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Evan E. Davis, Garrett, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
Jasdeep S. Dhariwal, Newark, California, speeding, $175 (ISP).
Paige N. Eicher, Auburn, learner permit violation, $160 (ISP).
Miranda K. Evers, Waterloo, no financial responsibility, $235 (BPD).
Ryan C. Farmer, Hicksville, Ohio, unreasonable speed, $171 (DC).
Breanna R. Guercio, Wolcottville, speeding, $175 (BPD).
Joey M. Helmke II, Defiance, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Kyle J. Hetrick, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Kevin R. Homan, Maria Stein, Ohio, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Richard E. Hurst, Butler, no valid operator’s license when required, $150 (DC).
Hamza M. Ibrahim, Kendallville, expired registration plates, $175 (ISP).
Antonio A. Jemes, Virginia Beach, Virginia, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Johnnie J. Jones Jr., Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $175 (DC).
Kenneth M. Jordan, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
Abdulla Jurakhonov, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, speeding, $172 (ISP).
Mary J. Kankamp, Angola, speeding, $171 (WPD).
Daniel A. Kemp Jr., Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Justin R. Kerner, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Phillip C. Knepper, Fort Wayne, improper passing, $171 (WPD).
Cathy R. LaForest, Flint, Michigan, speeding, $165 (DC).
Joshua D. Leffers II, Edon, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Kyaw J. Linsoe, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (DC).
Audrey J. Lozada, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Nathan A. Mahaffey, Ashley, manufacture of paraphernalia, $235 (DC).
Anna E. Mallory, Dorr, Michigan, speeding, $171 (DC).
Zackary B. Meade, Fort Wayne, no valid operator’s license when required, $175 (GPD).
Ray K. Mishkin, Indianapolis, speeding, $196 (ISP); driving while suspended, $260 (ISP).
Randy G. Mogle II, New Madison, Ohio, violation of maximum weight restrictions, $865.50 (ISP); improper securement of metal coils, $260 (ISP).
David L. Nichols, Fort Wayne, U-turn on freeway, $165 (ISP).
Joshua C. Niedermeyer, Churubusco, speeding, $171 (DC).
Jillian N. Pask, Butler, illegal passing of school bus, $255 (DC).
Nickolas C. Patrick, Butler, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Gina M. Perry, Auburn, use of telecommunications device, $196 (AUB).
Robert K. Phillips, Sturgis, Michigan, violation of maximum weight restrictions, $540.50 (ISP).
Liberty D. Reinoehl, Auburn, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Amanda D. Reynolds, Guntersville, Alabama, speeding, $150 (DC).
Shelley M. Roemer, Garrett, expired registration, $150 (GPD).
Jaiden L. Sapp, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Ryan M. Sink, Kendallville, expired plates, $175 (DC).
James M. Smith, Butler, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Margaret A. Stamper, Hamilton, speeding, $171 (DC).
Dung M. Tran, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Jose T. Trejo, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Yen M. Vo, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Dixie L. Walton, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Joshua R. Ward, Cuba, New York, speeding, $150 (DC).
Maria M. Ybarra, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC); speeding, $150 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.