ANGOLA — Trine University students were recently honored for projects presented at the university’s fifth annual STEM Research and Design Symposium, held Dec. 3 on the concourse of the MTI Center.
The award winners included two students from DeKalb County.
Dru Walkowski, an electrical engineering major from Butler, and partners Adam Goyetche, of Westlake, Ohio; Dhairya Mishra, Daniel Siebeneck, of Continental, Ohio and Garrett Howell, of Brownsburg won Best Trine Research Project — Engineering Multi Departmental. The groups project was titled “Atlas Overlay.”
Colin Goebel, an exercise science major from Auburn, took second place for his research project on exercise science. His project was on the “effects of red-light therapy on lower body maximal power output in previously trained individuals.”
The symposium featured about 60 student projects representing multiple academic departments. Projects included departmental freshman and research projects as well as research experiences for undergraduates.
