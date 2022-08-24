BUTLER — Anyone who lives in or travels through Butler knows about the trains, particularly downtown and on the south side of the city.
Going east to west usually isn’t an issue — unless the Norfolk Southern railroad has the U.S. 6 crossing closed for repairs.
The closure of that crossing was expected to happen Aug. 15 and finish by last Friday, with work on the south S.R. 1 crossing to follow once the east crossing was open.
Needless to say, for whatever reason, those repairs didn’t happen on the original schedule.
Instead, the railroad closed both the east and southernmost crossings for several hours Tuesday — apparently without telling city officials or the Indiana Department of Transportation of their plans.
The railroad isn’t just making crossing repairs; at least part of this project involves replacing the actual rails that trains run on.
Prior to these latest closures, the railroad placed long sections of connected rail under the asphalt road surface for other crews to come along later using special equipment to properly set it.
“It was (mass chaos),” Mayor Mike Hartman said in a phone interview Tuesday night. “I was taking calls at 7:30 a.m., quarter to 8. (District 3 City Council member) Darren Alloway called me a little after 8 a.m. and said he had taken about 20 complaints, from employees coming in and not knowing about it.”
It was the same story at Butler City Hall and the Butler Police Department.
“It’s been very frustrating to say the least,” said Riverdale Elementary Principal Brennen Kitchen, who also serves as transportation director for the DeKalb Eastern school district.
“Many of our north-south passages have been cut off. Buses were struggling to find open routes.”
“The biggest problem is they started the work on the crossings without having all their detour signs in place,” Hartman said. “Once the signs got placed, everything seemed to go fine.
“The biggest deal was shutting down S.R. 1 and U.S. 6 at the same time. That was not in the plans according to INDOT.
“It was very chaotic and very uncooperative of the railroad,” Hartman added. “Friday, I had a meeting with six different INDOT people, and one of them I had been communicating with, I told him (the railroad) hadn’t closed the (U.S. 6) crossing.
“His response was, ‘You’re kidding me.’ They’ll telling us they’re going to work on it next week (meaning this week).
“He said, ‘Their permit is for this week (meaning Aug. 15-19). Their permit is not for next week (Aug. 22-26).’”
INDOT told the railroad to keep one of the crossings open at all times — either S.R. 1 or U.S. 6 — to allow for police, fire and school access.
“(The railroad) told him, ‘No problem, we’ll keep one crossing open,’” Hartman said. “That was a lie. They shut down U.S. 6 (Tuesday).”
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger went to the southernmost S.R. 1 crossing to find rail crews in the process of closing that as well. Hartman said Heffelfinger was told different stories by several railroad officials, including that the S.R. 1 crossing would reopen at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
That didn’t happen, and Hartman was told work crews moved on to close the C.R. 65 (Federal Street extended) crossing, cutting off yet another route of access.
By Tuesday evening, Hartman said the S.R. 1 crossing was finally re-opened — with a temporary asphalt patch. Crews plan to finish and re-open the U.S. 6 crossing and then return to the S.R. 1 crossing and complete repairs on it.
“According to the railroad — and you can take that for what it’s worth here lately; we have not had a good history of communication with them — U.S. 6 is probably going to be closed most of the week. Then, they’ll come back to South Broadway and it will possibly be shut down for a couple of days,” Hartman said.
“The kicker of it was, once they closed South Broadway, they went down to C.R. 65. Going to the east, C.R. 71 is shut down, C.R. 24 is shut down, Artic (C.R. 79) is shut down.”
He said a former city employee, who now works just east of Butler, had to drive to C.R. E in Williams County, Ohio before he could find an open railroad crossing to come back toward Butler.
At a crossing that was open, Kitchen said a bus was delayed more than a half-hour when the lights and crossing arms activated with no train in sight and no railroad workers present. Kitchen said the bus driver couldn’t turn around because a semi was stopped directly behind it.
“Having them all closed at once is the issue that we have right now. Luckily, S.R. 1 opened last night. That helped a lot,” Kitchen said. “As long as one of those is open, it helps us a little bit. When they’re both closed, it adds so much time to our routes.”
The school district has shared an interactive map with its bus drivers with the status of railroad crossings.
Typically, the best way to get north-south around Butler is to use C.R. 61 — the road that goes to the industrial complex that includes Steel Dynamics and many other companies — and turn onto U.S. 6, C.R. 40, S.R. 1 or S.R. 8.
There isn’t a good solution going east-west when a number of crossings are closed. There are even fewer options when multiple north-south crossings are closed at the same time.
Hartman intends to raise a stink with his INDOT representative.
“Something has to be done here. The communication with the railroad is just pathetic,” he said. “They do what they want, when they want. They’re not even letting INDOT know half of the projects they’re doing around Butler.
“They’re just going ahead and doing it or they ask for a permit and they don’t execute it. Then they decide they’ll do it next week and assume everything will be just fine.”
