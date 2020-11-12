GARRETT — The Garrett Presbyterian Church will host a pancake-and-sausage breakfast Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8-10 a.m. in the church's Heritage Hall at the corner of Franklin and Keyser streets.
Freewill donations will be accepted, with proceeds going to help raise the roof for a multipurpose building in the village of Las Flores, Belize.
The building is raised to the second-floor level and is ready for a roof. The building will serve as a medical clinic, as well as housing for visiting doctors, nurses and volunteers. It also will serve as a place to store medical supplies and equipment, provide a community gathering space for families and house a daycare center.
Raffle tickets will be sold for $5 during the breakfast for a chance to win a $70 meat pack donated by Albright's grocery store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.