WATERLOO — When it comes to school bus safety, the DeKalb Central school district is leading the way in Indiana.
Beginning with the 2020-21 school year, DeKalb Central will be the only Indiana district to have its entire fleet of yellow buses equipped with student seat belts and external stop-arm cameras, and powered by alternate fuels, Transportation Director Renee Dawson announced Friday.
Dawson said she verified her announcement of firsts with the Indiana Department of Education’s transportation director.
“We know that for students to be as safe as possible that seat belts benefit that safety. The industry is noticing that,” Dawson said.
“Stop-arm cameras help identify people who don’t respect the stop arm. When a community has awareness that buses have those, violations will diminish,” she added.
Dawson said while seat belts are not mandatory on school buses, if a bus is equipped with seat belts, riders are required to use them.
The district purchased four buses with seat belts in 2018, and currently seat belts are on nine of the buses in its fleet of 59. All will have them beginning next school year.
“As we attended meetings, it was obvious to us that seat belts were going to become mandatory,” Dawson said. “Rather than wait, we’ve decided as a district to implement seat belts.”
Equipping a 78-passenger bus with seat belts costs $5,800. That’s less than $75 per seat belt, and over the bus’s expected 12-year lifespan, that comes out to $6 per year per seat belt, Dawson said.
She said that especially in the case of elementary students, seat belts have had a positive effect, not only on student safety, but also on student behavior on the buses, because students stay seated.
“The difference that we can see is huge,” Dawson said of improved student behavior. “It helps retain drivers. … Behavior can be as difficult as the rest of it. Seat belts are helping us keep (students) at a level that drivers can focus on the road. Student behavior is a huge piece.”
In addition to seat belts, buses that are used to transport students to the district’s preschool program will be equipped with integrated five-point harness systems.
Stop-arm cameras are another safety feature the district has welcomed. They were installed on 21 buses in the spring of 2019 and now are on 26 buses.
“All the yellow fleet will have them next year,” Dawson said.
Before installation of the cameras, if a motorist passed a stop arm, the driver had to get a description of the vehicle and the vehicle’s license plate number, jot down the information or radio it in, Dawson said. That diverted the bus driver’s attention from the student riders, she added.
Now, cameras record every time the stop arm is out, and if motion passes the arm, a video recording is captured, Dawson explained.
“It doesn’t take the attention off the kids any more,” she added.
If the video captures a suspected violation, it is forwarded to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department for review and possible further action, Dawson said.
Cameras cost $3,250 per bus, which includes cameras used inside the bus as well as the stop-arm exterior unit.
“For the driver, it takes the burden off having the information. They just have to report (the incident) to us,” Dawson said.
Using stop-arm cameras also heightens awareness of violations, Dawson added.
“Communities that have fleets with stop arm cameras have seen a reduction in violations. I believe our community will start to know that they need to respect the stop arm and if they don’t, there’s a consequence.”
The district began using alternate-fuel-powered buses in 2015 with the purchase of one unit that runs on propane autogas, Dawson said.
“We did that because it’s cleaner (than diesel), it’s more cost-effective in fueling, it’s quieter. Drivers are able to hear what kids are saying and be more attentive,” Dawson explained of the switch.
Using propane autogas saves an estimated $3,000 a year per bus in fuel costs, Dawson said. Diesel additives also are costly, she said. Propane autogas buses also are more reliable in starting during cold weather.
In addition to being cleaner for the environment, propane’s exhaust fumes are cleaner for students, Dawson added.
While the price of a propane bus is about $7,000 more than a diesel bus, the district will realize savings over the 12-year life of the bus, she said.
Of the district’s 59 yellow school buses, 21 buses now are powered by propane autogas. By the 2020-21 school year, all of its route buses will run on propane autogas. Four of its new buses, which are used as substitute buses and on long-haul trips, will be powered by gasoline.
“Propone autogas is new enough that finding fill-up locations (on long-haul trips) will be more difficult,” Dawson said of the decision to use diesel in a limited number of its buses. “It’s still an improvement on diesel.”
Through a variety of sources, the district has been able to procure grant funds through the switch to propane.
“Grants are given based on taking a diesel bus off the road and replacing them with something that’s green,” Dawson said. With the addition of $135,000 in grant funds the district will receive this spring, the district will have received close to a half-million dollars for switching to propane, she added.
Dawson said the district has been able to implement the safety and fuel improvements by approaching its bus replacement plan in a new way.
Previously, the district was replacing about five or six buses per year at an annual cost of about $550,000, she said.
Looking out over the next seven years, the district would have purchased 35-40 buses. Dawson looked at what would happen if the district purchased 38 propane buses with the improved safety features and financed the purchase on a lease-to-own plan over seven years.
“At the end of the day, the payment was less than what we spent last year,” Dawson said. “We’re able to stay at the same payment for the next seven years and capture new equipment. It really was a win-win.”
