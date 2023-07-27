Bands to play at First Friday
AUBURN — Enjoy an evening in downtown Auburn during First Friday, Aug 4 from 5-8 p.m.
The Little Big Band will play at the James Cultural Plaza. The DeKalb High School Jazz Band will be playing on Main Street. The Old Crown Brass Band will play at 9th Street Brew Coffee House.
Horse-drawn wagon rides will be pick up on Sixth and Main streets. Freewill donations will be accepted.
Big Hungry BBQ Food Truck will be on 6th Street and there will be a night market with face painting by Amarra Nester.
Those interested in participating as a vendor at the night market can visit auburnmainstreet.networkforgood.com/events/58105-august-night-market.
