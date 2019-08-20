AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday approved a plan that will reorganize Union Township polling places for this year's municipal election.
Acting on the recommendation of DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright, the commissioners approved new polling places for several Union Township precincts that previously were located in the rotunda of the DeKalb County Courthouse or in the DeKalb County Office Building on Election Day.
The move is necessary as a new security system requires the public to enter the courthouse through a secure entrance staffed by DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department officers and Indiana law states a uniformed officer may not be within 50 feet of a polling site. DeKalb County government offices now will remain open for business on Election Day.
The Auburn First United Methodist Church at 1203 E. 7th St. will become the polling place for Union 3, 7 and 11 precincts. Dayspring Community Church at 2305 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, will be the polling place for voters in Union 1, 2, 4 and 10 precincts.
Both locations are bright and spacious and have plenty of parking, Albright said.
"To have places that want us is exciting," Albright added.
Union 5 precinct, which currently is located in the Exhibit Hall at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, will move to the Community Foundation of DeKalb County office , 700 S. Main St., Auburn, where Union 6 and 8 precincts also are located.
Voters in Union 9 precinct do not vote in this year's municipal election, Albright said.
Also Monday, the commissioners authorized Homeland Security Director Jason Meek to advertise for a deputy director. The position would be for eight hours a week with a pay rate of $21.14 per hour.
