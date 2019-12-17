GARRETT — Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger Tuesday told the Garrett Board of Works a new, 45-by-85-foot ice skating rink has arrived, was installed on the basketball court in Feick Park and has been filled with water.
Mossberger said Mother Nature is postponing its opening until the ice freezes solidly. The electric department has been installing lighting for night usage around the rink.
Mossberger reported the city has received some 130 tons of salt for snow and ice control, he added. Leaf pickup will continue as needed.
City Planner Milton Otero reported all work has been completed on Peters Street through the Community Crossing Matching Grant for 2019, adding that API did a great job on the project.
APEX Engineering is finalizing the engineering cost for the upcoming Community Crossing Matching Grant submission, he added. Otero has begun writing the grant for next year and will be prepared to submit it within the second week of January.
City Engineer Aaron Ott of APEX Engineering submitted final costs from API Paving for completion of the water line replacement project. Coming up with the final cost took extra time due to unexpected issues underground. Ott said the cost is fair and legitimate and came in below the original quote, which was approved by the board.
The board also awarded low-bidder API to work on the Community Crossings Matching Grant program at a cost of $315,210. Five bids were received, which Ott described as “very competitive.”
The city pays 25% of the cost, with the Indiana Department of Transportation paying the rest. Ott said the engineering estimate for the project was $461,230 for milling and resurfacing several streets.
When asked by City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff if all bids were responsive to the specifications due to the lower cost, Ott said he had looked closely to make sure they all complied. Contractors have until August to compete the project, but once they begin work, they must remain until it is done, according to the contract.
The board approved renewing a contract with Engineering Resources Inc. of Fort Wayne for environmental engineering support in 2020 with no changes.
A Garrett Unsafe Building Law packet regarding a property at 109 S. Randolph St. will be discussed at the Jan. 7 meeting. The building is the site of a fatal fire in January. Due to the holidays, all other unsafe building packets will be discussed at the Jan. 21 session.
Bruce Schlosser reported the wastewater plant is meeting all necessary testing and 140,000 gallons of sludge was hauled to Auburn in the past two weeks in preparation for the holidays. The board gave its approval to purchase a blower for an aeration tank at the plant for $21,000.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported two reserve officer candidates have completed classroom work and are going into road training. This brings the total to eight reserve officers, he said.
Officers responded to 152 total calls from Dec. 2-15, including 59 traffic warnings, 14 traffic tickets and three property-damage accidents. McPherson said 17 arrests were made during the period, with 14 for drugs, two for operating while intoxicated and one battery arrest. Officers made 100 security checks.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported four code violations from Dec. 3-16, including two for rubbish, and one each for rubbish, high grass or weeds, harborage of vermin and vehicle violations.
The board again tabled quotes to provide janitorial service for City Hall and the police and fire department due to excessive costs in bids received to date. They plan to revise the specifications to rebid the job next year.
