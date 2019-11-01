ROME CITY — Gamma Lambda, an organization of female educators in DeKalb and Noble counties affiliated with Delta Kappa Gamma International, met at the United Methodist Church in Rome City on Saturday, Oct, 19. Jo Drudge and the Kendallville and Ligonier groups were hostesses.
A Celebration of Life for Patricia J. Kern, who passed away July 30, took place. Patti Brooks, Leslie Hamman, Judy Moughler, Betty Wagner and Beth Yoder took part in the celebration. Kern had taught art at South Side High School and had been a library media specialist at Jefferson Middle School in Fort Wayne until her retirement in 1996.
Judy Moughler and granddaughters Carissa and Emma Peckhart presented a program of Halloween songs, finger plays and bingo. This was the seventh year these young ladies and grandmother have done fall programs for Gamma Lambda.
The next meeting will be Saturday, Nov. 16, at Smith Farms Manor in Aubur,n beginning at 9 a.m. Judy Miller will be the hostess with assistance from the Auburn and Butler groups.
It will be the silent auction/bake sale meeting that is the major funding source for the two scholarship grants of $500 each that Gamma Lambda will award in May 2020.
