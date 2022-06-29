AUBURN — The William H. Willennar Genealogy Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary and a host of activities are planned for Friday to mark the occasion.
Ray Boomhower, an author and senior editor of Indiana Historical Society Press, will be discussing his newest book, “Richard Tregaskis: Reporting Under Fire from Guadalcanal to Vietnam,” beginning at 9:30 a.m. Seating is limited. Sign up by calling 925-2414, ext. 420, or email genealogy@epl.lib.in.us.
Throughout the day, there will be self-guided tours of the Eckhart Public Library art collection and exhibits at the genealogy center highlighting special collections. Brochures for the self-guided tours will be available.
Also Friday, the Friends of Eckhart Public Library will host Strawberries in the Park. All profits from the event will go toward purchasing books for children and teens.
The event is split into two parts. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., those who have purchased pre-sale tickets will be able to pick up, curbside, their strawberry shortcake at the Deli at Sixth & Main, 115 N. Main St. Strawberries in the Park shortcake pre-sale tickets are sold during operating hours at the main desk of the Main Library, as well as at the Deli at Sixth & Main and Carbaugh Jewelers. Tickets are $10. Patrons may pay by cash or check, payable to The Friends of Eckhart Public Library. Tickets may also be purchased online at eventbrite.com/e/strawberries-in-the-park-tickets-01583407?aff=EPLFriends.
From 5-8 p.m., strawberry shortcake will be sold, first come, first served in the library park.
The shortcakes will feature handmade biscuits from the Deli at Sixth & Main, handcrafted ice cream from The Brown House, strawberries and whipped cream.
There will be complimentary hot dogs and water. Other activities at the park will include story times, live music, games, face painting, chalk art, and a special Friends of Eckhart Public Library book sale. The DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association will provide wagon rides from downtown to the library, in conjunction with Auburn Main Street’s First Fridays. Live music will be presented by Josh Ayers and the Main Street Porch Band.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will take place in the McKenney-Harrison Elementary School gymnasium.
Plans to build a new genealogy center at the South Jackson Street property were made in 2001, when the library’s Indiana Room had outgrown its space.
The construction project was funded courtesy of the Willennar Foundation of Auburn. The foundation was named after William H. Willennar, a prominent figure from Auburn’s history.
During his lifetime, Willennar took an active interest in local civic and charitable organizations. He served in the board of directors of the Souder Hospital and later was a key supporter of efforts to build DeKalb Memorial Hospital, He also served as county chairman of the Republican party and ran as a GOP candidate for state representative. In 1964, a foundation bearing his name was established, as provided in his will.
Over the years, the Willennar Foundation has contributed over $7 million to organizations such as DeKalb Central schools, the Heimach Center, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, the Children First Center and the Auburn Community Band.
The library is another beneficiary of the foundation. In 1996, the foundation helped fund the expansion and renovation of the library, followed by the restoration of the park and fountain in 1997. In 2001, the foundation made plans to fund the construction of the genealogy center.
Construction of the genealogy center began in August 2001. In May 2002, “Tree of Life,” a 20-foot sculpture by Indiana artist Dale Enochs, was installed. Carved from Indiana limestone, the sculpture weighs two tons and features a huge tree with roots curving around the Earth.
The genealogy center was dedicated on June 22, 2002, with renowned children’s author Patricia Polacco serving as the keynote speaker. The center opened to the public on Sept. 3, 2002.
