WATERLOO — DeKalb Central, DeKalb Eastern and Garrett-Keyser-Butler school districts will host a presentation on school funding Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. at DeKalb High School, 3424 C.R. 427, Waterloo.
State Superintendent of the Year and current superintendent at Southwest Allen schools Dr. Phil Downs will present “Follow the Money: An Analysis of Why Public Education Funding is Not Keeping Pace in Indiana.”
In a joint statement, the school districts said Downs will present information regarding the increase in state spending while the funding for public schools is behind inflation, how vouchers further impact that negatively, where the voucher money ends up, and how there is no public accountability for how voucher dollars are spent.
The presentation is for anyone in the community and not only for residents of DeKalb County.
