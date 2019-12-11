In spite of late planting due to a soggy spring, the 2019 harvest in DeKalb County came in much better than expected.
“As wet as it was through the spring and summer, we were pleasantly surprised how decent the yields were,” said Curt Custer of Custer Grain Co. near Garrett.
“Things definitely turned out better than we thought,” said Jacob Walker of Walker Farms, a large grain-farming operation northeast of Waterloo.
The wet spring delayed planting, creating fears of a poor harvest. However, the weather turned more favorable later in the season, providing an extended growing season into September, Walker said.
“Yields overall were probably better than people expected,” said Sarah Delbecq of Brechbill Farms, north of Garrett.
“We had better-than-expected bean yields,” Walker said. “We ended up with the second-best corn yields we ever had.”
Custer reported corn yields at an average between 150-190 dry bushels per acre, with some fields over 200, but others under 140.
Soybeans ranged from 45-65 bushels per acre, Custer said.
“We had a substantial amount of acres that got switched from corn to beans, because the spring was so late,” Walker said. “To have beans planted the last week of June and still end up with above-average yields was amazing.”
“Corn was surprising how good it turned out, but it was wet,” with much higher moisture content than normal, Custer said. “You kind of lost some of your income by having a higher drying expense.”
“It’s going to take a substantial amount of that yield to pay for drying costs,” Walker agreed. His farm used more propane per bushel than ever for drying, because its corn crop also was the wettest ever.
Plenty of moisture also helped the crops, however.
“We basically did not get too dry in any point of the growing season, and that contributed to a lot of our yields,” Walker said.
“It’s the first time I’ve ever seen there not be a difference between irrigated and non-irrigated” fields, Walker said. Walker Farms irrigates about 20% of its acreage.
“We’re fortunate up here to have had pretty timely rains during the growing season,” while central and southern Indiana were drier, said Delbecq, who is president of the Indiana Corn Growers Association.
Even in northeast Indiana, “Not all acres performed the same way, and a lot of it depended on how well your fields could handle the water, since we had so much this year,” she said.
Custer said crops that were planted late also came off the fields 2-3 weeks late. He said 90% of soybeans were harvested in October.
Farmers who usually hope to be done harvesting by Thanksgiving had to work beyond the holiday, Delbecq said.
“The weather complicated things all the way through,” Walker said.
“Those high yields weren’t all gravy,” Walker added. “When we sell this, there’s going to be more discounts than we’re used to” because of grain quality.
Even though yields recovered from delayed planting, farmers still could feel pain from the weather of 2019.
“The late spring and the wet year, the way everything was late, we’re going to pay the price for that the next 12-18 months,” Walker said.
Because soybeans were harvested late, wheat was planted late, he said.
“Our rotations are out of sync because we switched crops” from corn to soybeans, he said.
Fall fertilizer applications and fall tillage had to be skipped in some cases, due to timing.
“We’ve been in this wet and late pattern basically since last fall,” Walker cautioned, “There’s going to be a lot of ramifications from being late that we haven’t realized.”
Prices for this fall’s crop saw some opportunities during the growing season, “because there were points in time when people were worried that we weren’t going to have the crop,” Delbecq said. She hopes local farmers were able to price their grain then.
Future price opportunities for local grain could come because of troubles in growing or harvesting elsewhere in the nation.
“We are well connected as far as transporting the commodity goes” to areas that need more grain, Delbecq said.
“Going forward, there’s going to be a lot of price implications that come from what happens with our trade policies,” she added.
Delbecq said the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the subject of a deal reached Tuesday in Washington, is “very good for agriculture.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.