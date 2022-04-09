AUBURN — What started as an interest in their grandmothers’ button tins has blossomed into a hobby of collecting and learning for two Auburn women.
Syndy Kelley and Julie Page have formed the Classic City Button Club and they welcome anyone who is interested in collecting or just learning about buttons to their meetings. The club gathers on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. in the Close Community Room of the Eckhart Public Library.
The club was formed after Kelley attended a button expo at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum last year.
“I had been doing crafts with buttons for a long time. I also had my grandma’s button tin,” Kelley said of her interest in buttons.
At the expo, Kelly signed up as having an interest in participating in a button club. With the help of other established button collectors, Kelley and Page launched the Classic City Button Club, with its first meeting taking place in September.
Joy LeCount of Wawaka is their mentor. An avid collector of vintage and historical buttons, LeCount is a member of the Jacksonian Button Club and is president of the Michigan Button Society. She was chair of the button expo, held in 2021 at the ACD Museum.
Typically, button club meetings include a program, craft and show-and-tell, Kelley said.
Kelley and Page noted there are expo and competition opportunities around the state and beyond for those interested in buttons.
“It’s hard to explain the scope of what you see until you go (to an expo),” Page said.
“These people have whole rooms of buttons.”
At the expos, buttons also are available for purchase, with some buttons priced into the thousands of dollars.
“I don’t collect one specific thing,” Kelley said. “I just think, ‘Oh I like this button, I like this button, I like this button, I’ll just buy a jar of buttons and then I’ll pick out the ones I like.”
“There’s so much to learn and so much out there,” Page said.
“There’s a lot happening if you really want to get involved, and if you don’t want to get involved … you can just come and listen,” Kelley added.
The next meeting of the Classic City Button Club will be April 27.
For more information, contact Kelley at sjackson1309@yahoo.com.
