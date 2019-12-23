AUBURN — Many people don’t realize DeKalb County operates a county home, Leta Hullinger of Garrett said. She knows about it through her job at an Auburn law office.
“It’s like out of sight, out of mind,” Hullinger said about the large, brick home northwest of Auburn, which houses two dozen residents. It’s one of less than a dozen county homes still operating in Indiana.
According to its website, DeKalb County’s home “provides an intermediate level of care for residents who cannot safely live independently, but do not yet need around-the-clock skilled nursing services.”
With Christmas approaching, Hullinger asked the operators of the home, “What do you really need?” When the answer came back, “They told me, mattresses,” Hullinger said.
“That kind of hit my heartstrings. One way or another, we are going to get these people new mattresses before Christmas,” she vowed.
Hullinger formed a charity she calls “Giving from the Heart” and asked for donations.
“The community opened up, and here we are,” she said. Gifts poured in from individuals and church mission committees.
“Mostly it was from individuals of our county that donated this,” Hullinger said, “all the way down to a 12-year-old girl who dug in her piggy bank and gave use money for two pillows
With the money, Hullinger was able to buy new bedding for the county home residents, in addition to her goal of mattresses.
Saturday morning, Hullinger and her husband, Dean, along with other volunteers, arrived at the county home pulling a livestock trailer stuffed with 22 brand-new twin mattresses and bedding to go with them.
The donations also included a new TV and DVD player for each of the home’s two dayrooms.
“We’re excited to make this happen for them,” Hullinger said. “I can’t express enough how lucky we are to live in this community.”
Hullinger said she plans to continue the charitable effort next Christmas, again with a focus on needs of the county home.
