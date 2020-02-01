WATERLOO — The DeKalb County Indiana Genealogy Society will present “Lulu’s Love Affair” by Roselyn Wells on Feb. 10 at the Waterloo-Grant Township Library.
A social time at 6 p.m. will be followed by the meeting at 6:15 p.m.
In honor of Valentine’s Day, Wells will talk about one of her relatives who loved a married minister with four children. Only 19, she lived in Corunna and was a “lovely, church-going lady.” The minister was hired by a local church, but he also owned a music store in Corunna.
“What happened to her and to her love interest? This is a very interesting story with plots and turns and you might not believe the ending,” Wells said. “Many believed in 1915, you should not have your name in the paper except for a birth announcement and when you died. Her name was in the paper, and it was a huge scandal that would affect many people.”
A person does not have to be a member of the DeKalb County Indiana Genealogy Society to attend the program.
