INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the seven-year prison sentence of a former Garrett man who was found to be a habitual offender.
Roger Storey had pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
In a hearing in October, Judge Monte Brown sentenced Storey to three years in prison, with an additional four years for being a habitual offender.
Storey appealed, seeking a sentence revision.
Arguing that his sentence is inappropriate in light of the nature of the offense, Storey said he was “fully cooperative” with law enforcement, “readily admitted” that he had an addiction, “volunteered that he had paraphernalia at his residence, consented to a search of the home,” and even “handed the paraphernalia” to law enforcement, the court of appeals noted in its decision filed Wednesday.
Storey also argued that there was no indication he intended to deal or distribute methamphetamine and that he was alone in his vehicle when he was found with methamphetamine, the court added.
“Storey emphasizes that his criminal conduct ‘did not harm another person,’” the court noted.
According to the court of appeals decision, the offense was charged as a Level 5 felony because the methamphetamine was in a home with a juvenile.
“In any event, apart from Storey’s decision to be candid and cooperative with law enforcement — a decision that generally speaks more to his character than the nature of the offense — we discern nothing particularly remarkable about the nature of the offense in this case,” the court said in its decision.
The court acknowledged that Storey was especially cooperative with law enforcement throughout the investigation and that he chose to plea guilty. The court also commended Storey for his candor in acknowledging the scope if its addiction, according to the decision.
“Still, we observe that possessing methamphetamine is a crime and Storey had a chance to address his addiction through the support of a problem-solving court. Ultimately, Storey was unsuccessful,” the court stated.
“Moreover, in addition to a deferral opportunity, Storey had opportunities to reform his behavior through extensive prior contacts with the criminal justice system, including prior lenient sentencing that involved placement on probation. Nevertheless, Storey has continued to break the law, which does not reflect well on his character,” the court added.
