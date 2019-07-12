AUBURN — Fire destroyed a semi tractor Thursday on Interstate 69, south of Auburn, the Auburn Fire Department said.
Semi driver Terry Boatman of Quincy, Michigan, suffered a minor burn to his hand while attempting to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher.
Auburn firefighters were called at 1:06 p.m. to the 325 mile marker in the northbound lanes and arrived at 1:13 p.m. to find the semi tractor fully involved in fire. The brought the flames under control at 1:26 p.m.
Boatman told firefighters that someone in a passing car alerted him to a fire under the truck’s cab, and he was able to pull over safely.
The truck was hauling large bundles of recycled cardboard, which was not damaged by the fire. The semi-tractor, owned by TS Transit of Coldwater, Michigan, was a total loss. The cause of the fire has not been determined, said Auburn Fire Chief Michael VanZile.
Auburn firefighters called for a water tender from the Garrett Fire Department to assist at the scene.
Numerous reports said the fire caused traffic on Interstate 69 to back up for several miles.
