WATERLOO — Titus Refner from DeKalb Middle School won first place overall among seventh-graders in the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair.
Projects were judged last week, and awards were presented Sunday in a virtual format.
Refner will be receiving a plaque and a $300 cash award.
His project was titled “Best of the Big Three.” He tested the fruit production of husky cherry red tomatoes using nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.
Refner raised 12 plants, with three as control subjects and three apiece with each of the “big three" fertilizers. He fertilized and watered the plants, plucked fruit as it ripened and recorded the number and weight of the fruits by plant for the more-than-three-month growing season.
At the conclusion of the growing season, he compiled all the data and analyzed the results to come to his award-winning conclusions.
"This year was very different and weird,” he said about the science fair. “In the past, we talked to the judges face-to-face and we could see the other kids’ projects and how they presented them. This year we had to do it virtually. and there were a lot more challenges and steps in competing.
“I am very happy and surprised that I won,” he added. “This was a good end to a challenging science fair year for me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.