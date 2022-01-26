FORT WAYNE — Steel Dynamics Inc. leaders “remain steadfast in our optimism for 2022,” Mark D. Millett, SDI’s chairman and chief executive officer, said this week.
Millett, an Auburn resident, spoke Tuesday in a conference call with some of SDI’s major investors. The call is a regular feature following SDI’s quarterly financial reports.
Steel Dynamics this week reported record-setting financial results for 2021, capped by a strong October-to-December quarter.
The company achieved a record $3.2 billion net income in 2021, with record net sales of $18.4 billion.
“After a short period of seasonally lower steel demand in November and December, our flat-rolled order input rate in January was one of the best months ever — and backlogs are very healthy,” Millett said in the call.
“At the end of the year, our steel joist and deck order backlog was at a record level for both volume and forward pricing, extending through March of 2022,” he said.
SDI produces joists and decking in its New Millennium Building Systems plant southwest of Butler, immediately north of its original steel mill. The company also operates a metals recycling station in Auburn and a steel mill near Columbia City.
“During 2021, the domestic steel industry operated at a production utilization rate of 81%, while our steel mills operated at a rate of 91%,” Millett said. “We consistently operate at a higher utilization due to our value-add steel diversification, our differentiated customer supply chain solutions and the support of our internal manufacturing businesses.”
In 2022, Millett predicted, “Automotive-sector steel consumption should grow year-over-year as the chip shortage eases, fueled by an extreme lack of dealer inventory, which is 60% lower than normal, and strong pent-up demand. The automotive sector operated at production rates lower than normalized levels in 2020 and 2021, around about 13 million units, and is expected to grow to 15 million units this year and 17 million units in 2023.”
He summed up, “In aggregate, our steel backlogs and our order input strength, coupled with broad optimistic customer commentary and general market momentum, drive us to conclude that steel market dynamics will remain strong through 2022.”
Questions in the conference call focused on the prospects for SDI’s newest steel mill in Sinton, Texas, now scheduled to begin production in late February.
Millett said the state-of-the-art mill will be able to produce 3 million tons per year and “is designed to have product capabilities beyond that of any existing electric arc furnace, flat-rolled steel producer.”
With reduced carbon emissions, “It provides us with a more diverse steel product portfolio and benefits our customers with an even broader climate-conscious supply option,” Millett said.
Six steel customers are committed to locate near the Sinton mill’s site, representing up to 1.8 million tons of annual consumption, and five of those customers already have broken ground, Millett said.
The Texas mill will have “a phenomenal sort of geographic advantage” and expects to sell about 1 million tons per year into Mexico, he said.
SDI currently has 13 million tons of steel shipping capability, and with Sinton fully ramped, it will exceed 16 million tons, the company said.
“As our journey continues, we are committed to the reduction of our climate footprint, including a practical and achievable goal for our steel mills to be carbon neutral by 2050,” Millett added.
“We plan to sustain our leadership position by executing our climate goals through, among other avenues, implementing emission-reduction projects, improving energy management, increasing the use of renewable energy and developing and supporting new innovative technologies,” Theresa Wagler, SDI’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, said on the conference call.
Improving worker safety also will be a goal for SDI this year, Millett said.
“Although our safety performance continues to be better than industry averages, our safety performance deteriorated year-over-year” in 2021, he said. “This is an unacceptable trend that we’re working diligently to resolve, as our intent will always be to have zero incidents.”
In response to its record-setting income for 2021, SDI said it is awarding performance-based, companywide special compensation of approximately $21 million to all non-executive, eligible team members. SDI also is making a fourth-quarter contribution of $10 million to the company’s charitable foundation.
