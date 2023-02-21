Eckhart Public Library to host
program on Native American artifacts
AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will host Trevor Tipton on Saturday, March 18, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Assembly Room at the Main Library.
Tipton, a Noble County resident, has been collecting Native American artifacts for decades. He will share some of his collection during a two-hour presentation. A public school teacher by profession, Tipton will discuss the history and use of these Native American Artifacts from the Northeast Indiana Territory, along with the importance of their preservation.
