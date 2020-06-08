WATERLOO — A pickup truck crashed into the side of a restaurant on May 23 at 2:16 p.m., injuring two diners inside, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported Saturday.
Richard W. Squier, 86, of Waterloo told police was traveling westbound on U.S. 6 when he turned to enter the parking lot of Morning Star Truck Stop, just west of Interstate 69.. Squier said that when he attempted to brake his 2011 Ford F150 pickup truck, the accelerator stuck.
Squier drove through a ditch, then hit the south wall of Kathy's Kountry Kitchen, which is inside the truck stop. The impact pushed in the around 6-8 inches.
Two customers sitting near the wall were injured. Chariti Roby, 15, of Butler, complained of pain in her left knee after the crash. An EMS ambulance took her to Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn. John J. Roby Jr., 35, of Auburn, complained of pain in his right arm.
A police report said a check of the accelerator after the accident determined that it appeared to function normally.
Police estimated total damage of $10,000 to $25,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.