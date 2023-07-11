AUBURN — Nida Aziz, DO, Parkview Physicians Group – Pain Management, will share information on chronic back pain and conservative treatment options in a 10- to 20-minute presentation at the YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.
After the presentation, guests will be welcome to walk around the Y’s track with Dr. Aziz to chat and ask questions.
This informal “Provider and Me Walk” program is offered to the community as a partnership of the YMCA and Parkview DeKalb Hospital. Free blood pressure checks will also be available.
“We are so pleased to partner with the YMCA of DeKalb County on this health education event,” said Tasha Eicher, market president, Parkview Health Northeast/Ohio.
“It’s great to be able to offer community members another way to connect with a provider in a relaxed setting so they can ask questions and discuss topics that concern them. Equipping area residents with health information that enables them to make better choices for their well-being is an important part of Parkview’s mission.”
Aziz is board certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology. He received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine in Athens, Ohio, and completed his anesthesiology and perioperative medicine internship and residency at University Hospital’s Cleveland Medical Center. He finished his pain management fellowship at University Hospital’s Cleveland Medical Center.
He holds memberships in several professional organizations, including the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Management, the American Society of Anesthesiologists, the American Osteopathic Association and the North American Neuromodulation Society.
Aziz sees pain management patients at several locations across northeast Indiana, including at 1316 E. 7th St. in Auburn.
