AUBURN — An Auburn man who possessed a “huge amount of methamphetamine” was ordered to serve one year on work release, followed by 18 months on home detention, as terms of his probation by Judge Monte Brown during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday.
Michael Pinkerton, 44, of the 300 block of West 9th Street, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Brown imposed a nine-year suspended sentence and placed Pinkerton on probation, with the work release and home detention components as requirements at the outset of his probation.
DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe noted a significant amount of methamphetamine — 75 grams — was involved in the case.
Brown agreed with Blythe’s assessment of the amount of methamphetamine, describing it as “huge.”
The court noted that the case against a co-defendant was dismissed after she received a lengthy term of imprisonment in other matters from another court.
“Friendships can land you in a boatload of trouble, and it happened in spades this time,” Brown told Pinkerton.
Pinkerton’s attorney, Kevin Likes, said Pinkerton is employed, has found suitable housing and has a good support system of family and friends. He attends meetings and programs to maintain his sobriety and is “a changed person from where we started in this case,” Likes added.
Referring to the day of his arrest, Pinkerton said, “I got my life saved that day. I’m grateful to be here.”
As part of the plea agreement, the court dismissed charges against Pinkerton of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; as well as an unrelated charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Also in Superior Court II Monday, Trevor Gebert, 31, of the 1100 block of Donald Street, Auburn, received a pair of 2 1/2-year sentences for two separate counts of domestic battery, both Level 6 felonies. The sentences will be served consecutively and are suspended. Gebert received credit for time he served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Blythe noted that the case involved a firearm and was “extremely dangerous.”
He said the victim in the case had not been willing to cooperate with his office, and more cooperation from the victim would have resulted in a different recommendation, he added.
Blythe acknowledged that Gebert had sought and received help since his arrest to keep him on the right track. He has completed almost a year at the Serenity House, where he has performed well, the court noted.
Brown described the plea agreement as “generous,” adding, “I’m not going to look kindly on any violations of probation ... the consequences could be terrible.”
As part of the plea agreement, the court dismissed charges against Gebert of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony; criminal recklessness shooting a firearm into a building, a Level 5 felony; two counts of strangulation, a Level 6 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
