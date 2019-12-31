Officers arrest 23
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 23 people from Dec. 23-29, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Dakota Kemp, 19, of the 700 block of C.R. 48, Garrett, was arrested Dec. 23 at 8:20 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Christopher Pace, 45, of the 1200 block of Timber Trace, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor
Zachary Grawcock, 26, of the 20800 block of Alliger Road, Monroeville, was arrested Dec. 26 at 9:10 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County body attachment for alleged contempt of court.
Mason Petre, 21, of the 1200 block of Phaeton Way, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 26 at 6:14 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jeffrey Larowe, 57, of the 3200 block of C.R. 31, Waterloo, was arrested Dec. 26 at 1:44 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with voyeurism where the defendant committed the offense by using a camera, a Level 6 felony.
Chasity Loving, 34, of the 100 block of North C.R. 1000W, Angola, was arrested Dec. 26 at 3:48 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Chasity Johnson, 33, of the 100 block of South Ivy Lane, Butler, was arrested Dec. 26 at 7:05 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a charge of dealing in a schedule I, II, III controlled substance, a Level 6 felony.
Jerry Melchi Jr., 38, of the 100 block of North Taylor Road, Garrett, was arrested Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Jamin Parrish, 22, of the 7400 block of C.R. 28, Butler, was arrested Dec. 26 at 11:07 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a charges of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brandon Zolman, 28, of the 2100 block of C.R. 28, Waterloo, was arrested Dec. 27 at 5:15 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charges of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jordan Hughes, 22, of the 500 block of North Beech Street, Butler, was arrested Dec. 27 at 9:49 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant charging him with theft, a Level 6 felony.
Derek Egly, 34, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested Dec. 27 at 9:54 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court on charges domestic battery with a prior conviction, a Level 5 felony; criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility with a prior conviction, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joseph Fritz, 26, of the 6100 block of S.R. 205, Garrett, was arrested Dec. 27 at 6:05 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Billy Collins, 41, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested Dec. 27 at 9:20 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joseph Farrell, 31, of the 3800 block of C.R. 54, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 27 at 11:57 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Noy Khanhphane, 42, of the 3700 block of Daveway Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 28 at 12:20 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Adam Brinckman, 45, of the 16700 block of U.S. 20, Goshen, was arrested Dec. 28 at 12:56 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Heather Brinckman, 46, of the 16700 block of U.S. 20, Goshen, was arrested Dec. 28 at 3:52 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Amanda Hargrove-Smith, 34, of the 800 block of North Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested Dec. 28 at 3:23 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jason Temple, 32, of the 500 block of Wood Street, Kendallville, was arrested Dec. 28 at 3:11 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
George Bussing, 39, of the 700 block of North Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested Dec. 28 at 5:20 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Kelly Spallinger, 37, of the 2700 block of C.R. 41, Waterloo, was arrested Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Antonio Perez, 21, of the 500 block of West Fairfax Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 29 at 5:05 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of resisting law enforcement as a Level 6 felony and Class A misdemeanor; criminal recklessness, a Class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Vehicle damaged
AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department investigated a hit-and-run, property-damage accident reported Saturday at 6:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 7th Street.
The damaged vehicle’s owner told police he was informed by a store employee that someone in a silver Ford Crown Victoria backed into the front of his vehicle. Police reported “very light” damage to the front bumper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.