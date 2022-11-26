AUBURN — Kimberlyn Shulenburg had a very important job to do Tuesday night.
With a large gathering at the neighborhood park at the corner of 7th and Cedar streets in Auburn, she was selected to throw the switch to turn on the Frosty the Snowman display.
Shulenburg, 6, performed her task perfectly as parents Jimmy and Cassondra looked on. Taking a cue from Downtown Auburn Business Association President Mike Littlejohn, she flipped the switch and Frosty lit up, waving his wand amid falling snowflakes to the delight of the crowd.
“It was really exciting,” Shulenburg said of turning on Frosty. She attends McKenney-Harrison Elementary School in Auburn.
“I like it,” Shulenburg said when asked what she thought of Frosty.
“I just loved the parade,” she added.
The lighting of Frosty followed the annual Christmas parade that wound its way up Main Street and circled the south and east sides of the DeKalb County Courthouse.
Compared to past years where spectators waited and shivered in freezing temperatures or stood in snow, rain or wintry mix, Tuesday’s weather was perfect for the event.
The final entry of the parade featured Santa and Mrs. Claus riding in their sleigh, pulled by nine reindeer, with a red-nosed Rudolph leading the way.
“It was really exciting” to see Santa and his reindeer, Shulenburg said.
The Waterloo Fire Department repeated as winners of the fire department traveling trophy, a friendly rivalry between the Waterloo and Auburn fire departments.
Additional awards were presented as follows:
Walking Groups
1. County Line.
2. The Lucky Racer Ski Club.
3. Bar None Saddle Club.
Decorated Vehicle
1. DeKalb County Highway Department.
2. Ratio Dance.
3. Auburn Police Department.
Floats
1. Vulcraft Division of Nucor Corp.
2. Tri-Wall of Butler.
3. Auburn Village.
