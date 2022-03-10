AUBURN — It’s a celebration 50 years in the making.
This weekend, the Auburn Church of Christ, located at 208 W. 18th St., will mark its 50th anniversary, with events planned Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Titled “He is my Firm Foundation,” the event begins at 9 a.m. Friday with 50 hours of prayer. A ministry fair begins at 6:30 p.m. in the church gym. A hymn sing, with special guests, is at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary. A dessert reception follows in the gym.
A student ministry breakfast fundraising event opens Saturday activities at 8 a.m. Additional activities include volunteer service projects, a prayer walk, volunteer lunch and a fellowship dinner. A birthday of the church offering will be collected to raise funds for continued playground improvements.
Guest speaker Fred Schmitt will deliver a special message during an evening service that begins at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Family worship service begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a dinner in the fellowship hall.
Senior minister Andy Grimes, an Auburn native, has led the congregation since September 2016. Associate minister Travis Fox has been with the church since June 2006. Anna Horton serves as children’s ministry director. Nikki Childs is office administrator.
In preparation for the weekend, Grimes has talked with the church’s former pastors to share in the celebration, including the church’s first preacher, Dallas Savage, who is grandfather to Grimes’ wife, Olivia.
In describing the congregation, Grimes said attendees have said Auburn Church of Christ is a “warm and welcoming” group that promotes a family environment.
“We are a multi-generational church,” he said. “There’s lots of young families with children, but also ‘senior saints,’ veterans of life in church ministry … kind of everywhere in between.
“That’s what I’m proud of,” Grimes added. “A lot of times, you get one end of the spectrum or another, and the fact that we are multi-generational is something I think is unique to us.
“We’re laid back and casual,” he said. “I feel like we have a comfortable feeling to our gatherings, programs, events and services that are a welcoming type of feel.”
The church traces its roots to March 12, 1972, when five families gathered in the Iwo Street home of Bill and Jeanne Butler. Mr. Butler passed away in February 2018. Mrs. Butler remains a member of the church.
Later that year, the church began renting space in a former church building — then owned by the Knights of Pythias — at the corner of 13th and Jackson streets. In 1974, Auburn Church of Christ purchased a church building on Ensley Avenue.
The church remained there until April 1982 when it purchased its current building on 18th Street. Since then, the church acquired all of the properties bordered by 17th and 18th, Jackson and Van Buren streets. In addition to the church, the block includes a house that has been converted into office space, a playground and parking.
In December 2020, the church launched a capital campaign with a goal of raising $200,000, with the following goals: eliminating debt, repairing and updating the building and sending extra monies to its seven missions.
By November 2021, enough funds had been raised to pay off all of the church’s debts. The $200,000 goal was reached in December. A new metal roof was constructed over the entire building and upgraded equipment was installed in the playground, which is open to community use.
Church missions include Great Lakes Christian College, Trine Christian Campus House, DeKalb County Impact Corp. (Hearten House), West Africa Christian Mission, Lake James Christian Camp & Retreat Center, Woodburn Christian Children’s Home and Latin America Ministries led by Bill and Bette Loft.
Worship service is at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Adult Bible study groups meet at 9 a.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Wednesday programming includes a free meal at 6 p.m., with a kids ministry for grades K-5, student ministry (grades 6-12), ladies Bible study and men’s Bible study.
