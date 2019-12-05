WATERLOO — Using a large map of Mars, DeKalb High School astronomy students coded and programmed pocket-sized robots Wednesday, sending them across the map to complete tasks and earn points.
It was the third year for the astronomy project that uses the small robots, known as Ozobots, in the Mars Rover Ozobot Challenge.
The challenge was a culmination of a project carried out by students in the astronomy class of Amanda Penrod that incorporates science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. Students read Andy Weir’s “The Martian” and completed various activities to investigate the science involved in the book. They created and conducted experiments to grow kale in Mars soil simulant and constructed circuits to wirelessly transmit music. Teams also designed their own mission patches.
During Wednesday’s challenge, teams coded and programmed Ozobots to move across a map to complete six tasks and earn points within a given time frame. If a task was successfully completed, all points were awarded. No points were awarded if a task was not complete.
“Retrieve Pathfinder,” required Ozobots to retrieve a Pathfinder block and return it to home base. In “Reconnaissance Mission,” Ozobots were required to cross the boundary of six checkpoints in the Margaritifer Terra. In “Message from Opportunity,” points were scored when the Ozobot correctly flashed a color code at the Opportunity site, and in “King of the World,” points were awarded after an Ozobot gave a light show at the top of a ramp. In “Launch the MAV,” points were scored when a ball completely exited the map’s border, and in “Collect Rock Samples,” teams received points when a rock sample block touched the home base line.
Teams had five minutes to complete as many challenges as possible, as well as avoiding hazards on the challenge board. Penalty points were given for rule violations. The Ozobot could be started only within the home base, and crew members could touch the Ozobot only when part of it was within the home base outline. Only judges could touch the challenge board.
Student Ian Heiman explained how Ozobots struggle with moving in a straight line, so pieces of tape were placed on the board as lines for the Ozobots to follow.
Team members Willow Wolf, Abbey Geeting, Elizabeth Thomas and Riley Winebrenner demonstrated how their team’s Ozobot followed a tape path to navigate between miniature bowling pins, brushing them but not knocking them over.
Challenge judges were Kevin Allison, Philip Bremer, Matthew Perkins Coppola, Emily Ream, Donn Starkey, Stephanie Verser, Andrea Wheeler and Tom White.
