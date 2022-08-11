One person complains of neck pain following crash
AUBURN — One person complained of neck pain following a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 6:51 p.m. Monday on S.R. 8 and Potter Drive, Auburn Police said.
Sandra K. Brown, 61, of Auburn, complained of neck pain and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
She was driving a 2010 Ford Edge, which was driving west on S.R. 8 when another westbound vehicle, a 2022 Kia Tellurio, driven by Cheryl S. Lovell, 69, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, first attempted to make a left turn where there was no point of entry and then pulled in front of the Brown vehicle as she attempted to turn onto Potter Drive.
According to a police report, Lovell told police when she realized there was no point of entry to the business, she attempted a right turn onto Potter Drive, and said she did not check her mirrors.
Lovell was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to a police report.
Police estimated total damage to both vehicles to be at least $25,001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.