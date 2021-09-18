FORT WAYNE – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced rolling slowdowns planned for I-69.
Three rolling slowdowns are scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. today and lasting until 10 a.m. Sunday. The slowdowns will occur in both directions of I-69 between mile markers 317 and 327, with the work taking place at mile marker 322.
Crews will be working on an overhead power wire that crosses the interstate.
In the event of inclement weather, the rolling slowdowns will take place on Sept. 25-26.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction free when traveling in and around all work zones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.